The Sky Is Pink, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in lead is all set to hit the screens on October 11, 2019. After Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dharakne Do, Priyanka Copra and Farhan will be seen together in the upcoming family drama. According to reports, Farhan Akhtar, who is now prepping up for his next film Toofan has revealed that actor Priyanka Chopra used to torture him on the sets of The Sky is Pink. He revealed that PeeCee loves to talk about food.

He said Priyanka was craving for samosas one day and she instantly said, “Mujhey Samosa Chahiye” despite the fact the had known that Farhan is often on one diet or the other. Talking about their bond, Farhan also said that the equation they have shared in the past and their friendship over the years has helped them to enhance their performance in the film as Aditi and Niren.

The sky is Pink has been directed by Shonali Bose and will hit the theatre screens on October 11, 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Farhan Akhtar will be seen next in the upcoming film Toofan, in which the actor will give a power-packed stellar performance. In the film, Farhan will be stepping into the character of a professional boxer. Farhan has made tremendous efforts to transformation in the film.

Farhan has been training hard to get into the shape that has attained for the film. The actor also shared pictures and videos of his training sessions through his official social account lately. Meanwhile, The Sky is Pink has created a lot of buzz among the audience since its inception. It has received positive response from fans across the country. The film is expected to do well in the Box Office and the audience is looking forward to its release eagerly.

