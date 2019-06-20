The Sky Is Pink: Bollywood beauty queen Priyanka Chopra is among the most talented actors of the industry who misses no opportunity of impressing her fans with her style. Recently, the actor's look from her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink got leaked on the Internet. Take a look at the picture–

The Sky Is Pink: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her stunning performances and outstanding skills in her films. Starting from playing Jhilmil in Barfi!, Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani to Victoria in Baywatch, the actor is an allrounder and proves herself every time she appears on-screen. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar. Recently, the actor’s look from the film got leaked on the Internet.

It is a monochrome picture where Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a bob cut hair and is dressed in formals. With subtle makeup and pout like expression, the actor is looking cute. It seems that Priyanka is leaving no stone unturned for the film which happens to be her comeback to Bollywood after her wedding with singer Nick Jonas last year.

Talking about the film, The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film which is directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, RSVP Movies, and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film narrates the story of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who is suffering from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Recently, a wrap-up party of The Sky Is Pink was also held which was attended by the cast of the film including Dostana actor. The film will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

