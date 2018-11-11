Priyanka gears up for The Sky is Pink: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra after her bachelorette and a very lovely vacation is back on the sets of her forthcoming film, The Sky is Pink. The pictures of the stellar star cast were shared by Rohit Saraf on his official Instagram page. The pictures came mainly from London.

Priyanka gears up for The Sky is Pink: Just after some massive celebrations-bachelorette and a good vacation, Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra is all set to give another hit. Earlier the diva was busy with a few projects in Hollywood. But now she is gearing up to complete the shooting for her upcoming film, titled The Sky is Pink, in which she will be featured with Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, superstar Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

While Piggy was occupied with her girlfriends in Amsterdam celebrating her bachelorette lately, the hottie is finally back to give her best for the upcoming film. In the following picture, the stars are seen chuckling ahead of the preparations for the film in London.

After the London schedule of the film, Zaira shared this adorable photo of hers along with Priyank on her official Instagram page. In the picture, Priyanka as always looks super stunning in a black top while Zaira wore a black sweater and blue jeans.

