The Sky is Pink release date: The release date of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim's latest film The Sky Is Pink has been finally revealed. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest update on Twitter. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim’s film The Sky Is Pink, which is making all the right buzz since quite some time, has finally got a release date. Before the star-cast commence the next schedule of the film, the filmmakers have revealed that The Sky Is Pink will hit the theatrical screens on October 11, 2019. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is bankrolled by Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebbles, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP films and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films. The film is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at a younger age.

Release date finalised… #TheSkyIsPink to release on 11 Oct 2019… Stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim… Directed by Shonali Bose… Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

The Sky is Pink will mark the first on-screen collaboration of filmmaker Shonali Bose, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Farhan have earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s film Dil Dhadakne Do co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and many more. Along with Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira, young talent Rohit Saraf, who was previously seen in Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, will also be seen in the film.

Before Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American Singer Nick Jonas, Filmmaker Shonali Bose shared a heartfelt post for Priyanka along with some behind-the-scenes photos on her official Instagram account. In the post, Shonali wrote that she has formed an intense bond with Priyanka in such a short span of time.

Take a look at the post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More