The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: The song from the film The Sky Is Pink is all about love, Romance and spark. The chemistry between Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra is incredible. The song will take you to relax mode and will let feel calm, relax and happy. In the song, the love story of the Chaudhary couple has been shown.
The makers took it to the twitter and unveiled that the song is out now, the song is released under the banner of Zee music company, and it has been captioned nicely. They tweeted that Chaudhary couple is here to freshen up your playlist with this song, Dil Hi Toh Hai.
The trailer of the film had been released already, it was shown that the film is going to depict a love story which was narrated by a girl who had been suffering from pulmonary illness. The girl delivers the love story of her parents and marked herself villain in their love story.
The #Chaudhary's are here to add a breath of freshness to your playlist with #DilHiTohHai! #TheSkyIsPink https://t.co/NiujkiRh5h@priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar@ZairaWasimmm#RohitSaraf #ShonaliBose @RonnieScrewvala
#SiddharthRoyKapur @ipritamofficial#SKGlobal @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/5vXFZ7KZyb
— Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) September 21, 2019
The role of that girl is performed by Zaira Wasim, and the character was based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who actually faced the terrible disease and the love story we are talking about is her parents Aditi and Niren Chaudhary. In the film, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra are going to play the role of her parents.
View this post on Instagram
On my way to @tiff_net today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink @faroutakhtar @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @shonalibose_ #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies #SiddharthRoyKapur @roykapurfilms @purplepebblepictures #SKGlobal
Apart from this Priyanka Chopra has not been seen in the role of mother, so it is going to be interesting to see her in this role. And PeeCee is coming back to Bollywood after 3 years with the film The Sky Is Pink so the fans are super excited to see her on silver screens.
View this post on Instagram
So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!
Well, when the trailer was launched Zaira Wasim was dragged under the controversy, as she said that she would take the exit from the films and then she had been seen in the trailer. Although this is going to be her last film and she had already signed the film before taking the decision.