The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: The song Dil Hi Toh Hai from the most awaited film The Sky Is Pink is out now, the song is full of love and romance among the lead roles Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: The song from the film The Sky Is Pink is all about love, Romance and spark. The chemistry between Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra is incredible. The song will take you to relax mode and will let feel calm, relax and happy. In the song, the love story of the Chaudhary couple has been shown.

The makers took it to the twitter and unveiled that the song is out now, the song is released under the banner of Zee music company, and it has been captioned nicely. They tweeted that Chaudhary couple is here to freshen up your playlist with this song, Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The trailer of the film had been released already, it was shown that the film is going to depict a love story which was narrated by a girl who had been suffering from pulmonary illness. The girl delivers the love story of her parents and marked herself villain in their love story.

The role of that girl is performed by Zaira Wasim, and the character was based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who actually faced the terrible disease and the love story we are talking about is her parents Aditi and Niren Chaudhary. In the film, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra are going to play the role of her parents.

Apart from this Priyanka Chopra has not been seen in the role of mother, so it is going to be interesting to see her in this role. And PeeCee is coming back to Bollywood after 3 years with the film The Sky Is Pink so the fans are super excited to see her on silver screens.

Well, when the trailer was launched Zaira Wasim was dragged under the controversy, as she said that she would take the exit from the films and then she had been seen in the trailer. Although this is going to be her last film and she had already signed the film before taking the decision.

