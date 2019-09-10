The Sky Is Pink trailer: With her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, global star and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra will finally be making a Bollywood comeback and here is why we cannot keep calm!

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Bollywood’s very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set for her Bollywood comeback with her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink. As the trailer of the movie dropped today, fans are very excited to see this heartfelt movie which talks about the inspiring story of Indian author Aisha Chaudhary and the book she wrote on her life and parents.

As much as we are excited about the film release, there is another level of excitement as PeeCee is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with this film after 4 years and her die-hard fans will finally get to see her create the magic on the big screen with her phenomenal talent once again.

When we think about Priyanka’s breakthrough performances, her 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani strikes the mind first. The way PeeCee did justice to the role of Kashibai in the movie was highly commendable.

Although her last Bollywood movie is Jai Gangajal which unfortunately failed at the box office, we still remember her powerful performance in Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani where she over-shadowed everyone on the silver screen every time with her screen presence.

Known for pathbreaking performances in Bollywood movies like Barfi, Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf, Fashion, Aitraaz, Don 2, and Dil Dhadakne Do, the former Miss World is one of the most talented, versatile and inspiring actresses who is now a global star.

However, as much as we are happy that PeeCee is making us proud with her amazing performances in Hollywood projects like Isn’t It Romantic?, A Kid Like Jake and Baywatch, we sure want to see her doing more of Bollywood films as the magic she creates on the silver screen is unbeatable! So PeeCee, if you are listening, we cannot wait for your Bollywood comeback and are waiting for you to announce your next Bollywood project soon.

The Sky Is Pink, starring PeeCee, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim has been helmed by Shonali Bose. The movie is slated to hit the big screens worldwide on October 11, this year. The Sky Is Pink has been backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures respectively.

The trailer of the movie has recieved a phenomenal response and has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. It is one of the most awaited movies of this year and fans are eagerly waiting to see PeeCee back on the silver screen in a Bollywood movie.

Also, this will be Priyanka Chopra’s second collaboration with Farhan Akhtar after the blockbuster Dil Dhadakne Do.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App