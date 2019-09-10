The Sky Is Pink trailer: Ahead of its TIFF premiere, the makers of the film have released the official trailer on social media. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Love and loss are two emotions deeply personal to humankind. Often, unexpected turns and twists in life become stories that move you and continue to inspire generations to come. The Sky Is Pink is one such story. It revolves around one teenage girl narrating her parents’ love story after her death. Despite being emotion-heavy, The Sky Is Pink refuses to let you sink in misery and lifts you up with courage, humour, and love.

After hooking us to the film with several romantic photos of the ‘it’ on-screen couple Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the makers of The Sky is Pink have finally released the official trailer on YouTube. Inspired by motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, The Sky Is Pink is a story that deserved to be told.

Directed by filmmaker Shonali Bose, who previously helmed the film Margarita With A Straw, and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra herself under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2019. Meanwhile, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.

Take a look at The Sky Is Pink trailer:

The Sky Is Pink is also a momentous film for the star cast for other reasons. While Priyanka Chopra is breaking her 3-year hiatus from Indian Cinema with The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim has announced her disassociation from films after TSIP release. After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Netflix productions We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

