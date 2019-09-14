The Sky Is Pink world premiere: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are all set to hit the ball out of the park with their upcoming release The Sky Is Pink. On September 13, The Sky Is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 and got a standing ovation by the audience.

The Sky Is Pink premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, see photos

The Sky Is Pink world premiere: A heartwarming story of love and loss, The Sky Is Pink has been garnering praises not just in India but worldwide. Marking Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in the Hindi film industry after 3 years, The Sky Is Pink calls for a celebration of life and not mourning death. Based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, the film follows a teenager narrating the love story of her parents and how their life goes topsy turvy after learning about Aisha’s life-threatening disease.

Ahead of its release on October 11, The Sky Is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. At the premiere, Priyanka was joined by filmmaker Shonali Bose, co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf. Motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as well as the producers of the film were also present at the event. Unlike earlier believed, Zaira Wasim gave the premiere a miss and was not spotted with the team in any of the photos surfacing online.

Looking absolutely stunning, Priyanka Chopra opted for a monochromatic layered gown and diamond earrings at the red carpet. She completed her outfit with a straight sleek parted hair, winged eyeliner and nude lips. To give a sneak peek into the world premiere, Priyanka also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account.

Directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.

Interestingly, The Sky Is Pink is also in the news for being Dangal star Zaira Wasim’s last film. Earlier this year, Zaira shocked everyone by announcing her disassociation from Bollywood. Soon after the trailer of the film dropped, Zaira Wasim attracted a lot of criticism online and was called a hypocrite for featuring in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App