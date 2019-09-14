The Sky Is Pink world premiere: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are currently all set for their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The film got premiered yesterday at TIFF 2019 and a video of Priyanka Chopra getting emotional has gone viral on the Internet. Watch the video here

The Sky Is Pink world premiere: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of marking herself well on-screens as well as on social media. Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid stars who has not only conquered the heart of her fans in India but has also proved herself well on International screens. Currently, the hottie is in Toronto attending the world premiere of her film–The Sky Is Pink.

The expectations from the film as well as the actor are quite high as The Sky Is Pink will mark as a comeback for Priyanka Chopra after three years. Some hours back, the film also got premiered at TIFF 2019 (Toronto International Film Festival) which was attended by the entire cast of the film. Recently, a video of the lead actor Priyanka is going viral on the internet where she is seen wiping her tears off after receiving an overwhelming response at TIFF.

It seems that Priyanka got emotional as well as happy to receive that kind of response. Moreover, after the premiere, Priyanka Chopra also hugged the director Shonali Bose and her co-star Farhan Akhtar. Moreover, the film also received a standing ovation after the premiere.

Watch the viral video here

Talking about the film, it is a biographical film based on the life of a girl Aisha Chaudhary, who later becomes a motivational speaker and narrates the love story of her father and mother spanning 25 years. Starting from emotions, love and loss, the trailer of the film which released on September 11 is a complete source of entertainment and it seems that the film will completely astonish the fans with its innovative script.

Moreover, after the premiere, the film has also received positive reviews and it seems that it will be a big blast on October 11 at the box office. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the film also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

