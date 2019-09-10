The Sky Is Pink: Zaira Wasim trolled for featuring in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer, earlier she said that she would not be able to continue her work as the Quran did not allow her to play in films. But now she featured in The Sky Is Pink and fans seemed upset about it.

The Sky Is Pink: The trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation from the fans but the social media users are upset because of the presence of Zaira Wasim. As everybody knows that Zaira was decided to quit Bollywood and said that her religion did not allow her to do that. It distracted her from her Allah. The actress after being cast in The Sky Is Film got trolled on social media. Fans reminded her about her decision and now demanding her to leave Bollywood.

Zaira took that decision and shared it on her social media accounts on June 30, 2019, that means she started the shooting for this film already but the viewers are not ready to accept her at any cost. Some called her Drama Queen, some said she is a hypocrite and should be ban in Bollywood. Some of the users showed their and anger and said they will boycott the film just because of Zaira Wasim.

Zaira Wasim is depicting the role of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who delivered the love story of her parents in the film. She called herself the biggest villain in her parents love story as her disease became a tension in between both of them. It is expecting to be the last film of Zaira Wasim and even some of the fans showed grief on it but some hatted that she performed.

5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! 🙂 https://t.co/ejgKdViGmD — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 30, 2019

Actress #ZairaWasim says that Islam doesn’t allow her to work in the films and then she plays role like in #TheSkyIsPink. It’s proof that how big drama and Nautanki she is. Aamir Ki Cheli Hai, Mazaak Thode Hi Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 10, 2019

Bollywood critic KRK also took it to his Twitter and wrote that her hypocrisy showed how Nautanki and Drama she is. He also dragged Aamir Khan in the controversies and called her the follower of. Apart from him, many social media users showed their anger on her presence in the films.

Zaira Wasim is the same actress who created a drama of leaving bollywood saying "It has disturbed my relationship with Allah!"

What an opportunist! Cheap attention seeking stunt, hogging the limelight. https://t.co/Bo31p57z1R — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) September 9, 2019

The Trailer is really good, Bt Islam k rakhwali kya kar rahi hai??? Kya iske Thekedar banne ki pehle k film hai yeh????? #ZairaWasim#theskyispinktrailer — অভিJit 🇮🇳 (@AvijitEmmi) September 10, 2019

Height of double standrads. You had preferred your religion.

We will prefer to boycott this movie.#ZairaWasim#TheSkyIsPink #PriyankaChopra @FarOutAkhtar — Umesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@UmeshKu39266308) September 10, 2019

I thought #ZairaWasim left bollywood because she got an awakening for her faith. Then whats she doing on the trailer poster of an upcoming film? So, have we entered into religious publicity stunts era for film promotion? — Anuradha Khaitan (@khaitananu) September 10, 2019

Some users made a meme on it and tried to portray that Zaira Wasim has no stand, people are calling it a huge publicity stunt and questioned if Bollywood now required uch shameful publicity stunts to promote the film. Zaira Wasim was also questioned if she really wanted to be the best villain.

M sorry to say but Priyanka but this film is going to be a flop just bcz of #ZairaWasim. She doesn't deserve to be in any show business according to me and herself also.

I respected u soo much, how could you do this. Kick #ZairaWasim out if can or ask her to answer her actions. — Akshay Thakur (@AkshayThakur02) September 10, 2019

Few months back #ZairaWasim did say she quit Bollywood , now she is doing movie #TheSkyIsPink it proves that this girl is biggest nautankibaaz actress of Bollywood, maybe she will be in big boss in some 2-3 years. #TheSkyIsPink #Mogul #AamirKhan #Saaho #War #Chichhore #DreamGirl — shantanu (@coolshan8) September 10, 2019

