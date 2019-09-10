The Sky Is Pink: The trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation from the fans but the social media users are upset because of the presence of Zaira Wasim. As everybody knows that Zaira was decided to quit Bollywood and said that her religion did not allow her to do that. It distracted her from her Allah. The actress after being cast in The Sky Is Film got trolled on social media. Fans reminded her about her decision and now demanding her to leave Bollywood.

Zaira took that decision and shared it on her social media accounts on June 30, 2019, that means she started the shooting for this film already but the viewers are not ready to accept her at any cost. Some called her Drama Queen, some said she is a hypocrite and should be ban in Bollywood. Some of the users showed their and anger and said they will boycott the film just because of Zaira Wasim.

Zaira Wasim is depicting the role of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who delivered the love story of her parents in the film. She called herself the biggest villain in her parents love story as her disease became a tension in between both of them. It is expecting to be the last film of Zaira Wasim and even some of the fans showed grief on it but some hatted that she performed.

Bollywood critic KRK also took it to his Twitter and wrote that her hypocrisy showed how Nautanki and Drama she is.  He also dragged Aamir Khan in the controversies and called her the follower of. Apart from him, many social media users showed their anger on her presence in the films.

Some users made a meme on it and tried to portray that Zaira Wasim has no stand, people are calling it a huge publicity stunt and questioned if Bollywood now required uch shameful publicity stunts to promote the film. Zaira Wasim was also questioned if she really wanted to be the best villain.

 

 

