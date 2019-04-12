The Tashkent Files box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Mandira Bedi, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vinay Pathak-starrer The Tashkent Files has released today. On the day of its release, the film is off to a slow start. The film is enjoying a solo release today.

Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Tashkent Files has hit the screens this Friday on April 12. Revolving around the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri, the film comes after political dramas like Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister and the recently stalled Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and bankrolled by Zee Studios, the film stars actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Mandira Bedi, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vinay Pathak and more.

Averting a box office clash with PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, The Tashkent Files is enjoying a solo release today. However, the film has a grim chance of sustaining at the box office and is likely to earn Rs 1-1.5 crore on the opening day. Speaking about the two political films, film trade analyst Atul Mohan told a news portal that he doubts the films will intrigue the audience. Since there is too much of politics everywhere already, people are bored and wouldn’t want to go through the same in cinema screens.

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Girish Johar said that The Tashkent Files is a niche film so it will have a limited release in urban centres. Trade analyst Amod Mehta, on the other hand, stated that he feels the story of Lal Bahadur Shastri will be of more interest as people would want to know about the truth around his death.

The Tashkent Files can take a stride at the box office until next week. In the following week, the much-anticipated Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will hit the screens on Wednesday. Looking at the buzz around the film, Kalank is expected to take the box office by storm.

