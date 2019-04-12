The Tashkent Files movie review: This week's release The Tashkent Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Mandira Bedi, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vinay Pathak and more has hit the theatrical screens. As the film releases today, the film has met with mixed reactions from film critics.

There Tashkent Files movie review: The Tashkent Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Starring an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Mandira Bedi, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vinay Pathak and more, The Tashkent Files uncovers the mystery around former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s release. The Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial is produced by Zee Studios. As the film hits the screens today, The Tashkent Files has received a mixed reaction from critics as well the audience.

Film critic and Trade analyst Rachit Gupta in his review for Times of India gave the film 2.5 stars. The film critic said that while The Tashkent Files is a sensational political drama, the film suffers from inconsistent execution. While the film does boast of an ensemble cast, no one except Mithun Chakraborty and Shweta Basu Prasad do justice to their role.

In her review for PinkVilla, Film critic Bhavna Agarwal gave the film has said that The Tashkent Files is a tiresome watch. Overlooking the bad screenplay and the film being driven by a political agenda, the film fails to provide more information than what is available online, noted the film critic. With this, she added that it seems like the presence of actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak in the film is a wasted opportunity.

#TheTashkentFiles Gets standing ovations during special screening .

Lots of positive talks from those who watched it .

Looks like @vivekagnihotri ji has made a FANTABULOUS movie .

Releasing on 12 April … pic.twitter.com/0PYGCJMkpQ — Bollywood Junction (@mAyUrStUdIoS) April 7, 2019

Film critic Madhuri V gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote in her review for Filmibeat that the half-baked execution in The Tashkent Files spoils the show, making it a tiresome watch. The poor-sketched roles, unclean editing and drab background score bring the film down. She added that the film had the potential to emerge as an important film but the bad execution brings the film down.

