The Tashkent Files: Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Tashkent Files is a thriller film based on the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The film has released today and will enjoy a solo release at the box office.

The Tashkent Files: It all started when Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was watching an event on Gandhi Jayanti in 2015 when something big struck his mind. He thought that why are the ads only dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi but none to Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was the second Prime Minister of the nation. He further went to Twitter in order to remind the people about the freedom fighter. After some days, he got flooded with request for a film on Shastri and they also requested to centre the film on his death. The public interest and response of the people prompted the director to conduct research. Finally, the political drama film has hit the silver screens this Friday on April 12, 2019. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Talking about the predictions, it is expected that the film can earn Rs 1 to 1.5 crore on its opening day as it enjoys a solo release at the box office. The director of the film revealed that the film will be India’s first crowd-sourced thriller film.

The story narrates around a journalist who is played by Shweta Basu Prasad, who wishes to take a dive in the mystery of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death in 1966. She with a group of politicians, social workers and civil people together made a committee which aims to uncover the truth behind Shastri’s death.

The film also dig out some shocking claims about India’s political history, dynasty of politics and the right of the citizens of the country to know something they want to. Somehow, it was felt that the storytelling could have been better. Talking about the social media reaction, fans are much excited to see the film. Many also said that they got goosebumps after watching the film. Not only this, the film also got a standing ovation at the end of the film in Dubai, which proves that the team of the film have really worked hard to make this film.

Truth is stranger than fiction. So can you stomach the truth ? Or carry on with your mundane lives in blissful ignorance. @vivekagnihotri standing ovation for ur guts to make #TheTashkentFiles. I feel privileged just to know you. #WhoKilledShastri — Debparna Banerjee (@bonitweets) April 11, 2019

and literally put the "For Sale" sign on the fate of this nation for 60 odd years. #TashkentFiles It’s a must watch. @vivekagnihotri — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 12, 2019

@VivekAgnihotri I watched the evening show in Dubai @VOXCinemas. You ll be glad to know that the audience in my theatre has given your film a standing-ovation in the end👍 And the claps after Shweta's monologue was just lit🔥 An Expose Well-done. Congrats🎉 #TheTashkentFiles — NJ 🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) April 12, 2019

So looking forward to watching #TheTashkentFiles directed by @vivekagnihotri. @IndicAcademy is the proud Intellectual Partner. And the best part is that I will be watching it with a friend who’s a soul sister!! 🌟🤗 #RightToTruth pic.twitter.com/8dAmFzAsHs — Chowkidar 🌟✍️📚🇮🇳 (@DimpleAtra) April 12, 2019

#TheTashkentFiles:

BRAVE & POWERFUL Happy to be surprised by @VivekAgnihotri's direction & Gazmer's editing style, sticking to nothing but the TRUTH💡. An Engaging, Factual, Well-Executed docu-drama supported by a strong star-cast, where especially @shweta_official excels👍 — NJ 🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) April 12, 2019

Good luck @vivekagnihotri for #TheTashkentFiles .. I will be definitely watching it here in #Houston.. Would urge everyone to watch this very important film on a very significant chapter of Indian history. #WhoKilledShastri https://t.co/GGMIIWzW0v — Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) April 12, 2019

