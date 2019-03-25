The Tashkent Files is a biographical thriller film that features Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and in an Interview he revealed that how he changed the entire climax of the film after meeting the senior journalist Kuldip Nayar.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film The Tashkent Files is based on the death of Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and is produced by Pranay Chokshi and Sharad Patel. Some days back, the makers of the film released the posters of the film and introduced the fans with the star cast of the film and today the trailer of the film released. The main aim behind the film is to reveal the real reason behind the puzzling death of the former Prime Minister Shastri in Tashkent Uzbekistan.

Talking about the intricacies, the director has worked closely with the senior journalist Kuldip Nayar, who in real witnessed the whole incident of Shastri’s death. The director revealed in an Interview that, for quite a long time he chased the journalist and Kuldip reverted him back after much time and asked him to immediately meet him. He then quoted that Kuldip has a very sharp memory and revealed all the details about the mystery. After listening to the entire story, Vivek finally took a decision and changed the entire script. He said that he was forced to change the script as the details which he had provided were not available anywhere.

The director also shared with the journalist that even after filing various RTI’s, he could not find these details about his death. Kuldip opened about the incident after approximately 50 years about Shashtri’s death and this made the makers change the entire climax of the film. He then revealed that he is currently going through a big responsibility of providing justice to the facts that Kuldip has provided to them. The most important part about the film is, it will throw limelight on the truth that Kuldip Nayar wanted to speak 50 years back.

The makers of the film introduced the characters as Mithun Chakraborty in the role of Shyam Sundar Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad in the role of Raagini Phule, Pankaj Tripathi as Gangaram Jha, Pallavi Joshi as Padma Shri Aisha Shah, Naseeruddin Shah as PKR Natrajan, Rajesh Sharma as Omkar Kashyap, Prakash Belawadi as GKS Anathasuresh, Mandira Bedi as Indira Joseph Roy, Vinay Pathak as Mukhtar, Vishwamohan Badola as Justice Kurian Abraham and Prashantt Guptha will play the role of Vishvendra Pratap Singh Rana. The movie will release on April 12, 2019.

