The Tashkent Files trailer review: The trailer of The Tashkent Files starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi has released. Slated for a release on April 12, the film has been directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and bankrolled by Zee Studios.

2019 is turning out to be a year of political dramas in Bollywood. After Anupam’s Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister and the upcoming biopic of PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi, the latest political drama to join the list is The Tashkent Files. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and bankrolled by Zee Studios, The Tashkent Files has an ensemble cast of talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and many more.

After introducing all the key characters of the film, the makers of the film have released the trailer of The Tashkent Files today. Revolving around the mysterious death of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the film is one to look out for. With outstanding performance, the trailer of the political drama manages to raise curiosity as it questions whether the former prime minister suffered a heart attack or was it a state-sponsored murder.

Take a look at the trailer of The Tashkent Files here:

With general elections 2019 just around the corner, several films have been called propaganda. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri broke silence on the same in a conversation with a news portal and that such a view can only be held by an idiot or a guilty person. Calling the film citizen’s right to truth, he said that it is a great service to the leader whose death has not been probed in the last 53 years.

The director added that Lal Bahadur Shastri is one of the most respected leaders of India and he is not contesting the upcoming elections so it should not pose a threat to anybody. The Tashkent Files is releasing a day after the commencement of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, i.e April 12, 2020. On being quipped about the same, he questioned that nobody points fingers at Eid or Republic Day releases. He emphasised The Tashkent Files is a small film and this is the best ticket window they could get as films like Avengers: Endgame and Kalank are releasing the very next week.

