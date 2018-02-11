Jóhann Jóhannsson, the Golden Globes winning composer of films like Arrival and Sicario, was found dead on Friday in his Berlin apartment, his manager said. He was 48. Tim Husom, his Los Angeles manager, said that Berlin authorities are investigating and that an autopsy would be performed. Cause of death, thus far, is unknown. He received Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy nominations for his score for The Theory of Everything.

Johann Johannsson, an award-winning author and producer who joined the sound and music industry recently on the acclaimed soundtracks of critically acclaimed and exceptional movies The Theory of Everything and Sicario, has passed away at age 48. His manager Tim Husom reported that Johannsson was discovered dead Friday in his Berlin loft. More subtle elements were not quickly accessible.“Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew,” Husom said in a statement Saturday.

Rosalie Voss, who runs the European office of Redbird Music, revealed to The Associated Press that the reason for death was at present obscure and that police were exploring. “We are waiting to find out more in the coming days,” Voss said. Voss said Johannsson is made due by a little girl in Copenhagen, Denmark and family in Iceland. A local of Reykjavík, Iceland who began as a bass guitarist, Johannsson won a Golden Globe and got Grammy and Oscar selections for his score for The Theory of Everything, the 2014 film featuring Eddie Redmayne as physicist Stephen Hawking.

Johannsson additionally got an Oscar assignment for the 2015 film Sicario. His score for Arrival, 2016 release, brought him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy designations. A year ago, he worked with Darren Aronofsky on Mother! which starred Jennifer Lawrence. Johannsson additionally recorded his own few collections, including Fordlandia and Orphee. The music composer was an up and coming force in the movie industry and critics were holding him in high hopes, his early demise has definitely taken away a talent that will be missed in the industry.