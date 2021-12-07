The film has been written & directed by Jayant Gilatar, produced by Shatrughnasinh Solanki and presented by Hardevsinh Solanki and Harishsinh Solanki. Jiten Purohit is the Supervising Producer.

The trailer of Halkie Fulkee is out for the audience to enjoy a rollercoaster filled with a lot of emotions and laughter. The movie trailer has finally been released and with the release came across a massive response on the chart. The film is full of drama, powerpack emotions from crying to laughing and even having fun.

The film has been written & directed by Jayant Gilatar, produced by Shatrughnasinh Solanki and presented by Hardevsinh Solanki and Harishsinh Solanki. Jiten Purohit is the Supervising Producer. Aashu Patel is the Creative producer and Atul Bosamiya is the Associate Producer. The film has been co-produced by Hiren Gosai. Geeta Manek is debuting her first in a Gujarati Film as a dialogue writer. The screenplay is by Aashu Patel, Jayant Gilatar and Divyankant Pandya. Mehul Choksi is the lyricist and Yug Bhusal has given music for the film.

The cast includes Neha Mehta, Anandee Tripathi, Jayaka Yagnik, Bhavini Gandhi, Disha Upadhyay, Manasi Prabhakar Joshi, Purvi Desai, Rachana Patel, Satvi Chokshi and Aanchal Shah amongst many others. Halkie Fulkee seems to be a movie about womanhood. The cast is varied and talent loaded, making it a promising film to look out for.

The trailer has got a huge response because of its light-hearted comedy and emotions. Audiences are already waiting to find the release of the film as this can be a great watch alongside the entire family. The movie is scheduled to release on the 17th of December, 2021. The trailer has done its magic and got the audience’s attention.