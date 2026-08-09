The Traitors 2: Who Is Shahneel Gill? Shubman Gill’s Sister Who Studied In Canada Before Joining Karan Johar’s Show

Shahneel Gill has long been familiar to cricket fans as the sister of India batter Shubman Gill. But with The Traitors Season 2, she is about to enter a very different kind of spotlight. Hosted by Karan Johar, the Prime Video reality show brings together 21 contestants, with Shahneel among the names expected to make the most of the show’s high-stakes game of alliances, deception and betrayal. The new season premieres on August 13.

Who is Shahneel Gill?

Shahneel is Shubman Gill’s elder sister and has built an identity of her own away from cricket. Her Instagram account focuses largely on fashion, travel, fitness and lifestyle, and she has developed a sizeable following. Before becoming a social media personality, Shahneel spent several years in Canada. She reportedly studied Business Administration at Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg, completing her diploma in 2019.

Her reported professional history also includes a stint as a Success Consultant at Canadian food-delivery company SkipTheDishes, suggesting that her career path was not initially centred on social media or celebrity culture.

What is Shahneel Gill’s relationship with Shubman Gill like?

Shahneel has frequently appeared alongside her brother and has supported him during his cricket career. In an earlier Gujarat Titans video, she spoke about their childhood bond and described Shubman as her best friend while growing up. Her connection to the cricket world has naturally kept her in the public eye, but The Traitors 2 could be her biggest independent television appearance yet.

Why has Shahneel’s friendship with Sara Tendulkar made headlines?

Shahneel has also been seen with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Their friendship attracted additional attention amid long-running speculation about Sara and Shubman’s relationship, something neither has publicly confirmed.

What can fans expect from Shahneel on The Traitors 2?

Shahneel has already been interacting with fellow contestants including Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi and Krystle D’Souza on social media. With 21 contestants, Karan Johar as host and a game built around identifying traitors, trust is likely to be the most valuable currency. For Shahneel, the show could be an opportunity to establish herself beyond being known simply as Shubman Gill’s sister.