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Home > Entertainment News > The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

Prime Video has officially confirmed The Traitors India Season 2 with an eerie teaser that promises more betrayal, mind games and shocking twists. While the streaming platform has revealed little about the upcoming season, the announcement has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see who enters the game next.

The Traitors India Season 2 (Photo: X)
The Traitors India Season 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 13:19 IST

The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: The game of trust and betrayal is far from over. Prime Video has officially announced the return of The Traitors India for a second season, months after the reality competition became one of the platform’s most talked-about originals. The streaming giant unveiled the announcement with a cryptic teaser on social media, offering fans their first glimpse of the new season while keeping almost every major detail under wraps.

The teaser features masked figures dressed in the show’s signature red robes, carrying daggers as they walk through busy streets, local markets and metro stations in Mumbai and Delhi. The visuals are accompanied by ominous messages including, “The traitors are coming back,” “Yahan trust is rare and dhokha is everywhere,” and “The dhokha is back,” hinting that another season of deception and strategy is on the way.

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However, Prime Video has not yet announced the contestants, premiere date or whether filmmaker Karan Johar will return as host.

The Traitors Season 2 Teaser Out: Watch

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What made The Traitors Season 1 such a hit?

Adapted from the globally successful reality format The Traitors, the Indian version premiered earlier this year and quickly became a social media sensation. The show brought together celebrities from the worlds of films, television, sports and digital entertainment, who competed in a psychological game built on trust, manipulation and betrayal.

Contestants completed missions to increase the prize pool while secretly trying to identify the “traitors” hidden among them. Each episode ended with dramatic eliminations, forcing players to question every alliance they formed.

The first season featured personalities including Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Who won The Traitors India Season 1?

After weeks of deception and intense gameplay, Uorfi Javed and professional poker player Nikita Luther emerged as the winners of the inaugural season, successfully exposing the remaining traitors and sharing the ₹70.5 lakh prize money.

Their victory became one of the season’s biggest talking points, with fans praising both contestants for their strategic gameplay and ability to navigate shifting alliances.

When will  The Traitors Season 2 premiere?

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date, contestant lineup or host for the second season. Given the success of the first edition and the popularity of the international The Traitors franchise, expectations are already high for what’s next.

Until then, viewers can revisit The Traitors India Season 1, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps
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The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

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The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps
The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps
The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps
The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

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