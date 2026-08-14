The Traitors Season 2: Abhishek Malhan Takes A Dig At Munawar Faruqui After Eviction; ‘Takleef Hui Hai…’

Munawar Faruqui may have left The Traitors Season 2, but the comedian clearly hasn’t left the conversation. His shock elimination in the first Circle of Shaq has now spilled over into an apparent social-media exchange with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan, with both reality stars seemingly taking shots at each other without directly naming the other.

And, well, the game may be over for Munawar, but the drama isn’t.

Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram Post Sparks Abhishek Malhan Response

Following his eviction, Munawar shared a cryptic Instagram Story that appeared to be aimed at the way the game unfolded. He suggested that anyone who wanted to win badly should consider joining an “Alliance” next year, adding that group work seemed to be the real strategy on the show. Munawar also pointed out that contestants were still discussing him after his departure, suggesting that his presence had made an impact despite his short run.

Abhishek, who had a tense equation with Munawar during the show, appeared to respond. Sharing a picture of himself in The Traitors costume, Abhishek wrote, “Kaun ro raha h bhai?” He followed it with another post saying, “Bolne do takleef hua hai bechare ko.” Neither post explicitly names the other, but the timing has led fans to interpret the exchange as a continuation of their Traitors 2 clash.

Why Was Munawar Faruqui Eliminated From The Traitors 2?

Munawar’s exit came as a major surprise given his reality-TV track record, which includes winning Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17. At the Circle of Shaq, he defended himself before ultimately being revealed as an Innocent. Clearly frustrated, Munawar accused his fellow contestants of being insecure and argued that they had targeted him because they feared his ability to play the game.

He told them he had approached the game seriously and wanted to identify the Traitors rather than simply follow the group. The irony? The real Traitors were already sitting among them. Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha were the initial Traitors, while Shahneel Gill was recruited as a fourth Traitor in Episode 2.

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Insecure’ Remark Goes Viral

As Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal his identity, the comedian became visibly emotional before declaring that he was an Innocent. He then lashed out at the contestants, accusing them of being “insecure” and suggesting they were afraid he would outplay them.

Munawar may have lost the Traitors game early, but with his exit still generating discussions and now fuelling a social-media exchange, his storyline appears far from finished. New episodes of The Traitors Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.