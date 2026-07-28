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Home > Entertainment News > The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

Following the official premiere announcement for The Traitors Season 2, reports indicate host Karan Johar might be joined by a mysterious co-host wielding "special powers." The upcoming season drops August 13, 2026, on Prime Video.

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out (Photo: X)
The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 19:57 IST

After the huge success of the first season, Prime Video’s reality game show The Traitors is returning with its second season. With Karan Johar as the host, the show is again going to be joined by 21 contestants who are going to be all in for the for the game of trust, mind games and betrayals,

While the show is scheduled to stream from August 13, 2026, new reports suggest that the game is going to see a major twist in the form of a new host which if true is going to change the dynamics of the entire show.

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What Is The ‘Mystery Co-Host’ Rumor All About?

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, the producers at Dharmatic Entertainment and All3Media International are looking to twist the format for the second season. Sources close to the production reveal that Karan Johar may not be hosting the show entirely on his own.

As per rumours, there will be one “mysterious co-host” who will be present within the palace premises. While in the case of other hosts, it is seen that they either share screen time or responsibilities, it seems that this mysterious character comes with “special powers” that affect the game.

Though nothing is officially disclosed regarding the identity of the co-host yet, it is being rumoured that the presence of this mysterious person always spells “boo-ri khabar” for the contestants.

How Does ‘The Traitors’ Format Work?

The Traitors is an adaptation of the renowned Dutch reality TV show De Verraders, and the concept of the show is quite similar to the social deduction game such as Mafia or Werewolf.

The majority of the participants are classified as “Innocents,” and the rest are chosen by the host as “Traitors”.

Each night, the Traitors get together in a secret location (a tower) to pick an innocent participant for “murder” and get rid of them from the show.

Each day, both types of participants are involved in activities and meet at a Round Table to argue, accuse and vote to expel the Traitors.

If the Innocents succeed in removing all Traitors, they share the total money pool. If there is at least one Traitor left until the end of the show, the Traitor takes the total reward.

Premiere Date And Streaming Schedule

If you are a fan and waiting for the show, there is good news, you don’t have to wait for long as the show is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2026. New episodes will drop every week on Thursday.

If the rumours of co-hosting and a special power are true, then this will surely add more to the anxiety of the contestants who now not only have to look out for the traitors but also have to deal with the new power that comes with the new host.

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The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know
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The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

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The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know
The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know
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