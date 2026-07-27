The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out: Karan Johar Returns As Host, Mallika Sherawat And Munawar Faruqui Join Cast

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out: “Rise and shine, it’s dhokha time!” Karan Johar’s palace doors are reopening, the mind games are back, and trust is about to become the most dangerous gamble once again. After a blockbuster debut that had viewers hooked till the very end, Prime Video has officially announced the return of The Traitors with its second season. Hosted by Karan Johar, the hit reality series will premiere on August 13, with fresh episodes dropping every Thursday. This time, a brand-new lineup of celebrity contestants, bigger betrayals, unexpected alliances and even deadlier twists promise to make the game more unpredictable than ever.

The announcement was made through a teaser shared by Karan Johar on social media, giving fans their first glimpse of the new season while confirming the first two celebrity participants.

The Traitors Season 2: Watch the teaser here

Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui become first confirmed contestants

The teaser introduces Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui as the first officially confirmed contestants for Season 2. In the promo, Karan Johar playfully introduces Mallika by saying, “Murder karna to inki fitrat mein hai. But will she kill in this game too?” a tongue-in-cheek reference to her on-screen persona.

He then welcomes Munawar Faruqui, calling him the “king of reality TV” and teasing that the stand-up comedian and reality show winner is arriving “all the way from Nagpada” to compete in the ultimate game of trust and deception. While only two names have been confirmed so far, the makers have hinted that 21 contestants will enter the palace this season.

This story is being updated…