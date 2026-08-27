The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Deja Vu’ Moment Ends In Eviction; ‘How Dare You? I Am An…’

Rhea Chakraborty has been eliminated from Prime Video’s The Traitors Season 2 in the eighth episode, bringing an end to one of the season’s more closely watched journeys. Playing as an Innocent, Rhea found herself increasingly under suspicion as contestants tried to identify the hidden Traitors. Before her identity was revealed, Rhea addressed the group and apologised for moments when she had questioned fellow contestants. She then turned emotional while speaking about her own journey.

“This felt like deja vu,” Rhea said before adding, “How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been. Always will be.” Her declaration left several contestants visibly surprised, particularly those who had suspected her of secretly working against the group.

Rhea’s ‘Deja Vu’ Remark Had A Personal Backstory

The reference to “deja vu” carried particular weight given the public scrutiny Rhea has faced since 2020, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her former boyfriend. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs-related case connected to the investigation. Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation reportedly filed a closure report in Sushant’s death case, with Rhea not charged in connection with his death.

Rhea also addressed that chapter of her life during The Traitors. In an earlier episode, when asked why she could not be a Traitor, she said the world had already viewed her as one because of her personal history. “I am the most trolled person in the country,” she said, explaining why taking on the role of a Traitor could invite another wave of public criticism.

Who Are The Traitors In Season 2?

Rhea’s elimination comes as the remaining contestants continue their search for the hidden Traitors. Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana are currently the secret Traitors, with Rida joining the group after Krystle recruited her following Shahneel Gill’s elimination.

The format pits Innocents against Traitors, with the former attempting to identify the hidden players before they are eliminated themselves. The Traitors Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.