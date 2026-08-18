The Traitors Season 2: Shalini Passi Questions Mallika Sherawat’s ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ Dress Claim; Says ‘She Is Lying’

The second season of The Traitors has barely begun, but the reality show is already generating plenty of conversation. After the first three episodes introduced alliances, suspicion and the first major elimination, a deleted scene has now added another unexpected moment to the mix. In the clip released by the makers, Mallika Sherawat is seen showing her fellow contestants a green dress, saying she had chosen a Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the day. Shalini Passi, however, appeared unconvinced.

Speaking privately with Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana and Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini claimed she recognised the brand and questioned Mallika’s statement. “Just a week ago, I wore a green and gold dress of Dolce, and it is not like this,” Shalini said, adding, “She is lying.” The fashion enthusiast then pointed to her own experience with luxury fashion, saying she had been wearing designer clothes since she was 17 or 18 and had owned custom-made pieces from several international labels.

Shalini Passi’s ‘Munawar Falguni’ Moment Also Went Viral

Shalini has already become one of the more talked-about contestants this season, partly because of her unfiltered reactions. On the opening day, she appeared to mishear Munawar Faruqui’s name as “Munawar Falguni” and subsequently asked him about his work, including whether he was a singer. The moment quickly became a talking point among viewers.

Munawar’s journey, meanwhile, ended much earlier than expected. He was eliminated after receiving the highest number of votes during the first Circle of Shaq. He was revealed to be an innocent, while Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha were identified as the actual Traitors.

What’s Next On ‘The Traitors Season 2’?

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 brings together celebrities and public figures in a game built around deception, alliances and suspicion. The show is streaming on Prime Video, with the remaining contestants now facing an increasingly unpredictable game.