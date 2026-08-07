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Home > Entertainment News > The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

The Traitors Season 2 trailer is out, with Karan Johar returning as host for a bigger and more intense celebrity game of betrayal. Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui and 18 other contestants, the reality show promises secrets, alliances and shocking twists.

The Traitors Season 2, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer
The Traitors Season 2, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 14:55 IST

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: The battle of traitors and normies is going to be back on Prime Video with its second season and it might be worth every bit of hype that it is getting. The Traitor Season 2 just released its trailer, hosted by Karan Johar. It brings back together 21 contestants who will spend their coming weeks in a house where they can never know whom to trust. The audience will witness more chaos that is for sure.

Against the regal setting of the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the upcoming season seems to be one step ahead with more psychological games, hidden pacts, and surprising betrayals. The trailer shows how the season will feature celebrities competing against each other in order to win the biggest prize while discovering what their fellow contestants are really up to.

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The hosting duties for this season are once again performed by Karan Johar who infuses the show with his trademark humour and drama. This time in the trailer, he gives a preview of the forthcoming season by informing contestants that the palace may seem like heaven but will soon transform into hell.

Karan Johar’s Game Of Lies Gets Bigger

After the huge success in the first season, The Traitors Season 2 is all set to take the show to the next level. The show revolves around a very basic yet interesting concept, where the Innocents have to find the Traitors amongst them, who would in turn eliminate the contestants secretly and keep their identity safe from being revealed.

As the contestants get to know each other through friendship and strategy, and try to understand the mind of each other, the contest becomes harder. But since this time all the contestants know the format of the show, the psychological war is supposed to get really tough.

Talking about The Traitors Season 2, Karan Johar said that he himself got amazed seeing the level of strategy that was brought into the game by the contestants.

Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty And Munawar Faruqui Bring Drama

The trailer reveals an array of different celebrities from various backgrounds, all geared up to prove their mettle in manipulating, strategizing, and surviving.

The list of contestants includes Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan, Krystle D’Souza, Shalini Passi, Shahneel Gill, Soundous Moufakir, Tanya Puri, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka and a lot more.

Confrontation and emotional breakdown can be expected as contestants start doubting each other’s intentions.

Shweta Tiwari impresses with her keen eye for details and Rhea Chakraborty seems surefooted about her knowledge of reality shows. Also seen in the trailer is Munawar Faruqui who is known to play strategically in reality shows he has been a part of earlier.

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date

The season 2 of The Traitors will be available on Prime Video in India on August 13. Episodes will drop every Thursday thereafter.

The Indian version of the show is derived from an internationally popular format of IDTV and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International.

With the return of Karan Johar as host and a celebrity-filled cast set for a battle of survival, the second season of The Traitors looks to offer a combination of glamour, drama, and mind games wherein the biggest threat might just be the lack of trust.

ALSO READ: Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

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The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More
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The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

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The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More
The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More
The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More
The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

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