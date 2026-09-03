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Home > Entertainment News > The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

The Traitors Season 2 has crowned its winners, and the victory has gone to not one but two contestants — OG Traitors Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana.

The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy (Photo: Prime Video)
The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy (Photo: Prime Video)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 20:10 IST

The game of deception has finally come to an end, and The Traitors Season 2 has delivered a major twist in its finale. After weeks of secret murders, betrayals, shifting alliances and intense suspicion, Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of the season.

What makes their victory even more interesting is that both were part of the Traitors’ camp. Instead of allowing the Faithfuls to expose them before the finale, the duo managed to navigate the game till the very end and walk away with the coveted prize.

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How did Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana win The Traitors Season 2?

Krystle was one of the OG Traitors of the season, while Rida Tharana joined the secret group later in the game. Their journey was built around one crucial element , keeping their identities hidden while influencing the game from behind the scenes.

As contestants were eliminated one after another, suspicion repeatedly shifted between the players. Yet Krystle managed to remain in the game, while Rida’s entry into the Traitors’ group added another layer to the already complicated game. By reaching the finale together, the two ultimately turned the tables on the Faithfuls.

Who were the finalists of The Traitors Season 2?

The final stage featured Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia.

With two Traitors making it to the final showdown, the finale became a battle of trust, strategy and mind games. And in the end, it was Krystle and Rida who had the last laugh.

For Krystle, the victory marks the culmination of a season-long game of calculated moves. For Rida, it proves just how far a well-timed entry into the Traitors’ camp could take a contestant.

The Traitors Season 2 began with contestants trying to identify the liars. It ended with the liars taking home the trophy.

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The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off
Tags: krystle dsouzarida tharanaThe Traitors Season 2

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The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

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The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

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The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off
The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off
The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off
The Traitors Season 2 Winner: Krystle D’Souza And Rida Tharana Lift The Trophy; The Ultimate Betrayal Pays Off

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