The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Many believe this is a direct jab at Maheep Kapoor. If that’s the case, the drama could quickly escalate from playful competition to personal conflict.

Amazon Prime Video has released the intense trailer for its upcoming reality series The Traitors, and it has quickly grabbed the attention of fans and the industry.

With Karan Johar as host, the show teases a twisted mix of betrayal, strategy, and trust-breaking, even among family members.

Family Drama Brews On-Screen

Among the contestants are Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, and their aunt Maheep Kapoor.

A particular line from Anshula in the trailer has stirred up speculation online. She says, “Aapka koi saga nahi hai, aapko sab thugne aaye hain?”

Many believe this is a direct jab at Maheep Kapoor. If that’s the case, the drama could quickly escalate from playful competition to personal conflict.

The teaser suggests this reality show might be more than just a game. It might become a test of family bonds.

Arjun Joins the Conversation

Arjun Kapoor added fuel to the fire with his reaction to the trailer.

“@anshulakapoor I better not have trust issues with you after seeing this. Can’t wait for the family feud to begin,” he posted, tagging both Anshula and Maheep.

His playful comment got fans talking and added another layer of excitement to the upcoming show.

A Star-Studded Cast Faces Off

The series brings together 20 well-known celebrities, all competing in a high-stakes game of deception and trust.

The cast includes Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

Each player must navigate lies, alliances, and sabotage, with no guarantee that anyone is truly on their side.

Expect Twists, Betrayals, and Emotional Blasts

The Traitors is based on a BAFTA and Emmy-winning format and promises to deliver a different kind of reality TV experience.

Secrets, betrayal, and psychological pressure define the show, where even the closest relationships can break under the game’s intense strategy.

Produced by BBC Studios India along with All3Media International, the Indian version premieres on June 12 on Prime Video.

Get ready for a battle where trust is a trap and loyalty is tested at every step.

ALSO READ: Numerology Predicts RCB’s Win In IPL 2025 Final? Fans Link Date To Virat Kohli’s Lucky Number

 

