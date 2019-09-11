The Verdict State Vs Nanavati: Sumeet Vyas, Angad Bedi, Elli Avram, Viraf Patel, Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, and others starrer The Verdict State Vs Nanavati by Ekta Kapoor is all set to release on September 30. Watch the second trailer here.

The Verdict State Vs Nanavati: Makers of the upcoming web series titled The Verdict State Vs Nanavati recently released the second trailer and it gives insights of what will be shown in the show. It is based on the renowned late lawyer Ram Jethmalani who died on September 8. AltBalaji’s latest web show is slated to stream on September 30, 2019.

The plot of the show revolves around the 1959 case of Commander K. M. Nanavati vs. the State of Maharashtra. The new trailer showcases the courtroom drama and features Sumeet Vyas, Angad Bedi, Elli Avram, Viraf Patel, Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, Pooja Gor, Makarand Deshpande and Kubbra Sait among others. Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and shared the second trailer calling it the most ambitious show of hers. She also revealed that it took three years to complete the web show. With a strong storyline, it is expected that the show will perform well.

The show begins when a journalist asks Jethmalani about the Nanavati case and then the flashbacks begin. The show tells the story of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati’s wife’s extra maitial relationship with Sindhi businessman Prem Ahuja. It also shows the media’s role in the entire case the efforts put by Nanavti’s lawyer in order to win the case.

Meanwhile, makers of the show released the trailer with a disclaimer which said, the web series is based on real-life events and in the show references of people or incidents have been made. It also said that any error is unintentional and they had no intention to hurt the or disrespect Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or any persons beliefs.

