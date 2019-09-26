The Verdict State vs Nanavati web series: Based on a true story, The Verdict State vs Nanavati is a gripping tale of jealousy, murder, mystery, suspense, thriller and romance which will keep you hooked till the very last minute1 Check out the trailer inside.

The Verdict State vs Nanavati web series: Ekta Kapoor is on a roll! From giving movie hits to web series, 2019 has been a phenomenal year for director Ekta Kapoor. Talking about her latest ALT Balaji, Zee 5 Premium series the Verdict State vs Nanavati is a gripping tale and a honest version of what happened in 1959 judicial case surrounding K.M Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra.

The Indian Hindi drama mystery web series has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji telefilms banner and stars some of the biggest names of the Hindi industry such as Manav Kaul, Elli Avram, Sumeet Vyas, Viraf Patel, Soni Razdan, Kubbra Sait, Angad Bedi and many more in important roles. Giving a little background to the 1959 case, it is about Indian naval officer Kawas Nanvatui played by Manav Kaul who is accused of murdering Mr. Prem Ahuja played by Viraf Patel.

The ALT Balaji series will explore how the things unfold, how Manav Kaul was accused of murder and how the series of events include Elli Avram as Sylvia Nanavati wife of the accused murderer. Having an extramarital affair with Mr. Prem Ahuja, Elli Avram lands in the middle of the case, where she has to decide whether to save her husband or to defend the victim. With all the right dose of drama, jealousy, murder, mystery, suspense, and romance, The verdict State vs Nanavati is surely an intriguing tale.

Check out the trailer of The Verdict State vs Nanavati here:

The series will start streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 Premium, from September 30 onwards and yesterday a special screening was arranged for the stars where Manav Kaul, Elli Avram, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait, Angad Bedi were spotted. Among other actors who were seen gracing the event were- Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aditi Bhatia, Angad Bedi’s wife Neha Dhupia, Makarand Deshpande and many more.

