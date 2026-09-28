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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has picked up pace over its opening weekend. After an Rs 8 crore opening, the fantasy thriller saw a sharp jump on Saturday and an even stronger Sunday, taking its three-day India collection to around Rs 33.25 crore, according to early trade estimates.

The VVAAN (Image: IMDb)
The VVAAN (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 07:58 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest appears to have found stronger footing as its opening weekend progressed. The fantasy horror-thriller, which arrived in theatres on September 25, started with a modest Rs 8 crore on Friday before recording a substantial jump over the next two days. According to the latest figures cited by trade trackers, The Vvaan earned around Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday before registering its biggest single-day collection of the weekend on Sunday. The film’s three-day India net collection is estimated at around Rs 33.25 crore.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection: Weekend Growth Gives Film A Boost

The jump on Saturday was particularly notable, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointing to the film’s performance in mass markets, single screens and non-national chains. In a post on social media, Adarsh said the film had taken a “big step forward” on Saturday, with growth of 40.52%. He also noted that The Vvaan was attracting audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, particularly in mass pockets and the heartland.

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The film is also competing with several releases at the box office, including Nani’s The Paradise and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Encore. The latter, a re-release of the 2019 blockbuster with additional footage, opened at Rs 7.25 crore in India.

What Is The Vvaan About?

Directed by Panchayat creator Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a rationalist from Mumbai who returns to his ancestral village Devanchal in Bihar with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. The story unfolds around Chhath Puja and a mysterious forest linked to the Van Devi, with Rishi initially dismissing the villagers’ beliefs as superstition. His plans to deal with ancestral land become entangled with the forest’s supernatural mythology.

The film also places Bihar’s Chhath traditions at the centre of its world. The makers promoted the film in Patna before release, with Sidharth and Tamannaah participating in Chhath rituals and visiting the Van Devi Temple in Bihta.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Return To The Big Screen

The Vvaan marks Sidharth Malhotra’s latest theatrical release as a leading man, with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul rounding out the cast.

While reviews have been mixed, the film’s weekend growth has given its box-office run an early boost. The next few weekdays will determine whether the momentum seen in the mass markets can be sustained.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore
Tags: Sidharth MalhotraThe Vvaan

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekend Surge, Crosses Rs 33 Crore

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