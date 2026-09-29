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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest enjoyed a steady climb through its opening weekend, but the film saw a sharp correction on Monday. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller has now crossed Rs 38 crore in India net.

The Vvaan
The Vvaan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 07:57 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has entered its first weekday phase after showing encouraging growth through the opening weekend. The film collected an estimated Rs 4.70 crore on Monday, September 28, according to Sacnilk figures reported by The Times of India. This takes its India net collection to around Rs 38.30 crore after four days. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 19% across 7,012 shows on Monday. 

The Monday figure marks a clear drop from the weekend, when the film continued to gain momentum with each passing day.

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Sidharth Malhotra Film Saw Weekend Growth

The Vvaan opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday proved to be its strongest day so far, with the film collecting Rs 14.35 crore, taking its three-day India net to Rs 33.60 crore based on the latest daily figures. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier highlighted the film’s performance in mass centres, particularly Bihar, while noting that urban centres and multiplexes also recorded good occupancy over the weekend. He said the weekday hold would be crucial for the film, especially with Drishyam 3 arriving in theatres on October 2.

The film’s revised opening-weekend figures have also been reported differently across trade trackers, making the latest day-wise Sacnilk estimates the more useful reference for its current India net run.

What Is The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest About?

Directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan blends Indian folklore, mythology, supernatural fantasy, action and thriller elements. The story follows Rishi, a rational Mumbai-based man who travels with his wife Mamta to his ancestral village in Bihar.

There, Rishi encounters a long-standing belief surrounding a forbidden forest and a supernatural force associated with an ancient goddess. The film also draws inspiration from the real Van Devi Temple in Bihta near Patna.

The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. The film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever, among others. With the first weekday showing a sizeable correction, the next few days will determine whether The Vvaan can turn its strong weekend momentum into a solid first-week run.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore
Tags: Sidharth MalhotraThe Vvaan

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

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