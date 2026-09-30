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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has crossed the Rs 38 crore mark in India after its first Monday. The folklore thriller collected Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4, maintaining a notable hold after a Rs 33.60 crore opening weekend.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection
The Vvaan Box Office Collection

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 07:47 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has entered its first crucial weekday stretch with a relatively steady hold at the domestic box office. After collecting Rs 33.60 crore during its opening weekend, the folklore fantasy thriller added Rs 5.25 crore on Monday, taking its India nett collection to Rs 38.85 crore in four days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk figures cited by India Today.

The Monday figure is particularly important for the film as weekday collections will determine whether its strong weekend momentum can translate into a healthy first week.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Holds After Rs 33.60 Crore Weekend

The Vvaan opened at Rs 8 crore on September 25 before gaining momentum over the weekend. Its opening weekend total stood at Rs 33.60 crore, with Sunday contributing Rs 14.35 crore. The film’s Rs 5.25 crore Monday collection represents the first major test of its theatrical staying power.

Trade reports have also put the film’s India gross at around Rs 46.35 crore after four days.

The next few weekdays will be crucial as the film looks to build on its opening-week performance.

What Is ‘The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest’ About?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan blends supernatural fantasy with Indian folklore. The story follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a rational Mumbai-based engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, Rishi’s belief in logic is challenged when he encounters an ancient force connected to the village’s forbidden forest. The film uses the conflict between modern rationality and deeply rooted folklore as the foundation for its supernatural story. 

Sidharth Malhotra Returns To The Big Screen With Folk Fantasy

The Vvaan marks Sidharth Malhotra’s return to theatres in a genre that is considerably different from his earlier mainstream roles. Tamannaah Bhatia leads the film opposite him, while Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul feature in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF and 11:11 Productions. It released theatrically on September 25, 2026.

For The Vvaan, the immediate target is now clear: whether its weekday hold can turn a strong opening weekend into a solid first-week theatrical run.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore
Tags: Sidharth MalhotraThe Vvaan

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

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