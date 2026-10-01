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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest continued its first-week run with Rs 4.35 crore on Day 6, taking its India net collection to Rs 49.20 crore. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is now just short of the Rs 50 crore milestone.

The Vvaan (Photo: X)
The Vvaan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 07:49 IST

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is closing in on a significant first-week milestone. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia fantasy thriller has crossed Rs 49 crore in India after six days, despite recording a noticeable drop in its Wednesday collection. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the film earned an estimated Rs 4.35 crore net on Day 6, taking its total India net collection to Rs 49.20 crore. The film’s Day 6 figure was down 27.5% from the Rs 6 crore it collected on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times also reported the same Rs 4.35 crore Day 6 estimate and noted that the film is now only a few lakhs away from the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Earns Rs 4.35 Crore

The film had a strong opening weekend, with collections rising sharply through the first three days. It opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday before earning Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday.

The first Monday saw the expected drop, with Rs 5.25 crore, but The Vvaan bounced back on Tuesday with Rs 6 crore. Wednesday’s Rs 4.35 crore collection, therefore, marks a return to the usual midweek slowdown.

Its day-wise India net collection currently stands at:

  • Day 1: Rs 8 crore
  • Day 2: Rs 11.25 crore
  • Day 3: Rs 14.35 crore
  • Day 4: Rs 5.25 crore
  • Day 5: Rs 6 crore
  • Day 6: Rs 4.35 crore
  • Total: Rs 49.20 crore

The Vvaan Nears Rs 50 Crore In India

With Rs 49.20 crore already in the bag, The Vvaan needs less than Rs 1 crore to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Sacnilk estimates the film’s India gross at Rs 58.54 crore, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 63.54 crore.

The film has also maintained a presence in the mass circuits. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, cited by Hindustan Times, said the film has found strong acceptance in mass markets and is on course to cross Rs 50 crore in its first week.

The Vvaan Faces Bigger Competition In Week 2

The next phase of the box office run will be important for Sidharth Malhotra’s film. The Vvaan has already faced competition from Nani’s The Paradise and the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore.

The arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion in cinemas will add another major challenge, although the October 2 holiday could give The Vvaan an opportunity to maintain momentum.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan follows Rishi, a rational Mumbai-based engineer who travels with his wife Mamta to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, during Chhath Puja. The journey brings him face-to-face with an ancient supernatural force that challenges his belief in logic and reason.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip
Tags: Sidharth MalhotraThe Vvaan

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

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