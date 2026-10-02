The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Crosses Rs 53 Crore In Week 1

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest has completed its first week at the box office, and the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-led fantasy thriller has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, The Vvaan collected an estimated Rs 4.40 crore net on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 53.50 crore. The film’s India gross stands at Rs 63.57 crore, while its overseas gross has reached Rs 5.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs 69.07 crore.

The figures are trade estimates and can be revised.

The Vvaan Day 7 Box Office Collection

The film opened in theatres on September 25 with Rs 8 crore and picked up considerably over its opening weekend. Saturday brought in Rs 11.25 crore, while Sunday remained its strongest day so far with Rs 14.35 crore.

Its weekday run has been comparatively steady, although collections have fluctuated.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 8 crore Day 2 Rs 11.25 crore Day 3 Rs 14.35 crore Day 4 Rs 5.25 crore Day 5 Rs 6 crore Day 6 Rs 4.25 crore Day 7 Rs 4.40 crore Week 1 Total Rs 53.50 crore

Sacnilk’s data shows that the Day 7 collection was around 3.5% higher than Day 6, when the film earned Rs 4.25 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Shows Some Weekday Stability

The first week has not followed a straight downward trajectory.

After falling to Rs 5.25 crore on Monday, The Vvaan saw its collection rise to Rs 6 crore on Tuesday before dropping to Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday. The film then recorded a marginal improvement on Thursday.

Hindustan Times, citing trade analyst Taran Adarsh, reported that the film had remained particularly steady in the mass circuits. Adarsh also noted that the second week would be important, with Friday’s holiday potentially providing another boost, while Drishyam: The Conclusion was arriving in cinemas at the same time.

The Vvaan Occupancy On Day 7

Sacnilk recorded an overall occupancy of approximately 16.96% for the Hindi 2D version on Day 7.

The film performed better during the night shows, which recorded around 26% occupancy, compared with 8.08% in the morning. Among major cities, NCR recorded 17.5% occupancy, Mumbai 16.8%, Lucknow and Bengaluru 21.5% each, while Chennai recorded a higher 42.7% occupancy, although across a much smaller number of shows.

The film was running across nearly 7,000 shows on Day 7, according to Sacnilk’s tracking.

Can The Vvaan Hold Up In Its Second Week?

That is now the key box-office question.

The Vvaan has already crossed the Rs 50 crore India net milestone, but its second-week performance will determine how much further it can travel. The film also faces fresh competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion, while The Paradise and the re-release of Avengers: Endgame add to the theatrical lineup.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, a rational Mumbai-based engineer played by Sidharth Malhotra, who travels with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia, to his ancestral village in Bihar during Chhath Puja. Their visit takes them into a forbidden forest and a supernatural mystery.

With Rs 53.50 crore net in its first week and Rs 69.07 crore worldwide, the film now has the second weekend to determine whether it can turn its steady opening-week run into a stronger theatrical haul.