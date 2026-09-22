The Vvaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate With Zero Cuts Ahead Of September 25 Release – Details Inside

The Vvaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate Without Cuts

According to Bollywood Hungama, as reported by Free Press Journal, The Vvaan received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC on Tuesday, September 22, without any cuts or modifications. An industry source suggested that the film’s restrained treatment of violence and romance, along with its dialogues, may have contributed to the smooth certification process.

“This is not entirely unexpected. The makers seem to have told the story they wanted to while keeping the violence and romance in check,” the source told the portal, adding that the film’s dialogues may also have been written appropriately. The certification comes amid discussions around changes and cuts sought in several recent films, making the clearance noteworthy ahead of the movie’s theatrical release.

The Vvaan Runtime: How Long Is The Film?

As per the same report, The Vvaan has a reported runtime of 136 minutes and 25 seconds, making it approximately 2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds long.

The first half reportedly runs for around 1 hour and 4 minutes, while the second half is said to be approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes long. However, runtime details may vary across listings, and the final duration should be confirmed through official theatrical certification records.

Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia Lead The Cast

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for helming the popular series Panchayat, The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest blends fantasy, folklore, mythology, adventure and supernatural elements. The film follows a rational urban man who finds himself confronting mysterious forces after entering a forbidden forest connected to ancient beliefs.

Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. The project is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

The Vvaan Release Date And Box-Office Competition

The Vvaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film was earlier expected to arrive on August 28 but was postponed, avoiding a clash with Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic.

While no major Bollywood release is currently scheduled to compete directly with The Vvaan, the film will face competition from the re-release of Avengers: Endgame in cinemas this Friday.