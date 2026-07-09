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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Avoids Toxic And Eetha Clash – Details Inside

The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Avoids Toxic And Eetha Clash – Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller The Vvaan has been pushed to September 25, 2026, avoiding a three-way box office clash with Yash's Toxic and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. Here's why the release date changed and how fans reacted.

The Vvaan Release Date (Photo: X)
The Vvaan Release Date (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 17:00 IST

The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: One of the year’s most-awaited fantasy action films, The Vvaan, has officially been postponed. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, will now release on September 25, 2026. Announcing the change, Sidharth Malhotra shared a striking motion poster on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan… uski kahaani. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026.”

While the makers have not revealed the reason behind the postponement, the revised date gives the film a relatively clear release window.

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A major box office clash has been avoided

The postponement also reshapes one of the biggest box office weekends of the year. Had The Vvaan stayed on its original date, it would have faced a high-profile clash with Yash’s period action drama Toxic, releasing on August 26, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, arriving on August 28. The move means the anticipated three-way battle has been avoided. Instead, Toxic and Eetha are now set to compete directly, while The Vvaan gets nearly a month’s breathing room before its release.

The clash had generated additional buzz because Toxic stars Kiara Advani, making it a potential box office face-off between the real-life couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

What is The Vvaan about?

Backed as a large-scale folklore fantasy, The Vvaan marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Although the makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, the film is expected to blend Indian mythology, folklore and action-driven storytelling.

The newly unveiled motion poster continues that mysterious tone, featuring symbolic references to a tiger and Nandi while hinting at an epic fantasy adventure.

Fans welcome the decision

The announcement was met with largely positive reactions online, with many users calling it a smart strategic move.

Several fans said the delay would allow The Vvaan to enjoy an uncluttered theatrical run instead of competing against two major releases during the same weekend. Others expressed excitement for the film’s fresh pairing and intriguing premise.

As of now, no other major Hindi film has been officially scheduled for September 25, positioning The Vvaan to enjoy a relatively solo release. Whether that translates into box office success will become clear when the fantasy drama finally arrives in cinemas later this year.

ALSO READ: Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Avoids Toxic And Eetha Clash – Details Inside
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The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Avoids Toxic And Eetha Clash – Details Inside

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The Vvaan Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Avoids Toxic And Eetha Clash – Details Inside
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