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Home > Entertainment News > The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra

The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra

The Vvaan’s new song Chhathi Maiya features Tamannaah Bhatia performing Chhath Puja as Sidharth Malhotra questions her faith during a moment of crisis.

Tamannaah Bhatia Chhathi Maiya Song
Tamannaah Bhatia Chhathi Maiya Song

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 21:37 IST

The makers of The Vvaan: Force of the Forest have released a new devotional track, Chhathi Maiya, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra. The song places faith at the centre of the story, with Tamannaah’s character seen performing Chhath Puja during a difficult phase in her life. Sidharth’s character initially questions her belief, but the track gradually turns into an emotional journey built around devotion, crisis and hope.

What Happens In The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya?

The 3-minute-30-second track follows Tamannaah as she insists on observing Chhath Puja despite the tense situation around her. She is seen joining other women in the traditional rituals and offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya, while Sidharth appears unsure about the strength of her faith. The song takes a dramatic turn towards the end when Tamannaah meets with an accident. What follows is presented as a miracle-like moment that appears to restore faith for the couple.

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Tamannaah Bhatia Calls It A Tribute To Bihar And Patna

Speaking about the song, Tamannaah said that being part of The Vvaan and bringing the spirit of Chhath to the big screen felt special to her. She described the track as a “humble attempt to bring Bihari pride” to audiences and said the team hoped viewers would connect with the same spiritual and devotional feeling they experienced while making it.

The song is clearly being positioned as more than just a promotional number, with its focus on the cultural importance of Chhath across Bihar and other parts of northern and eastern India.

Who Wrote Chhathi Maiya Song?

The lyrics of Chhathi Maiya have been written by Kaushal Kishore, while Chinni Prakash has handled the choreography. The track has been produced by Vishal Mishra and Kandarpa Kalita.

Vishal Mishra also said that bringing the faith and tradition of Chhath to Hindi cinema was an honour, adding that he wanted the culture associated with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand to reach a wider audience.

What Is The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest About?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is a fantasy mystery thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film also features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in key roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures.

When Is The Vvaan Releasing?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2026.

With Chhathi Maiya, the makers have now added a strong devotional and cultural layer to the film’s promotions, while also giving audiences another glimpse into the emotional bond between Tamannaah and Sidharth’s characters.

ALSO READ: Nikah, Pheras Or Both? How Hindu And Muslim Traditions Came Together Differently In Bollywood Weddings

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The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra
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The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra
The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra
The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra
The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra

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