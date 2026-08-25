The Vvaan Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Enter A Forbidden Forest In New Fantasy Mystery

The first teaser of The Vvaan has arrived, offering a glimpse into a world where folklore, mystery and the supernatural collide. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the upcoming fantasy film appears to centre on a forbidden forest and a secret that has been waiting to surface. The teaser opens with Sidharth’s character entering the mysterious woodland, where strange forces begin to surround him. There is one warning that immediately sets the tone: entering the Vvaan after sunset is forbidden.

As disturbing visions continue to haunt him, Sidharth’s character begins questioning their meaning. Tamannaah, who appears deeply connected to the village’s traditions, suggests that the visions may not be random. There could be a hidden connection between him and the forest. The teaser also introduces an unidentified figure with long hair and a beard, seen climbing a mountain while seemingly being pursued by supernatural forces. His identity remains under wraps, adding another layer of intrigue to the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia on reuniting with Sidharth Malhotra

Tamannaah has previously described working with Sidharth as a long-awaited opportunity. Speaking at Prime Video’s slate announcement, she praised him as a “really fine actor” and said the film’s story reminded her of the kind of narratives she grew up enjoying. The Vvaan brings together Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF and 11.11 Production. Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra have written and directed the film, while Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul are also part of the cast.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Watch the teaser here

What is The Vvaan about?

While the makers are keeping the larger plot tightly guarded, the teaser points towards a fantasy mystery built around ancient beliefs, rituals and an unexplained supernatural connection. With its eerie forest setting and deliberately unanswered questions, The Vvaan appears to be positioning itself as a different kind of Indian fantasy spectacle.