The Vvaan: Where Is The Real Maa Van Devi Temple That Inspired Sidharth Malhotra’s Film? Know Location, History, Route And Folklore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has brought attention to a little-known temple in Bihar. The film draws inspiration from the folklore surrounding the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna district.

The shrine has become a talking point because of its secluded setting, worship of the goddess in the form of a sacred pind and long-standing local traditions associated with the surrounding forest. But where exactly is the temple? What is its history? Why is it associated with a mysterious after-sunset tradition? And how did its folklore become the foundation for a Bollywood film?

Where Is Maa Van Devi Temple?

Maa Van Devi Temple is located near Bihta in Patna district, Bihar, around 35 kilometres from Patna. The shrine is associated with the meeting point of Amhara, Raghopur and Kanchanpur villages. Local listings identify the temple as Maa Vandevi Mahadham in the Kanchanpur-Amhara area of Bihta, with the address falling under Patna, Bihar 801103.

The temple is located in a rural setting that, according to local tradition, was once surrounded by dense forest. That connection with the forest is central to the identity of the shrine and its name, Van Devi, meaning the Goddess of the Forest. Unlike many major Hindu temples, the shrine does not centre on a conventional idol. The goddess is worshipped in the form of a sacred pind.

How Old Is The Van Devi Temple?

The Maa Van Devi Temple is generally described in recent reports as being around 350 to 400 years old. Some accounts place its origins in the 16th century. However, the exact age should be treated as part of the temple’s local history and oral tradition, as there is no independently established archaeological record confirming a precise date of construction.

The shrine’s long association with the surrounding villages and its folklore have nevertheless made it an important local religious site.

What Is The Story Behind Maa Van Devi?

According to local folklore, the origin of the shrine is linked to a devotee named Vidyanand Mishra, who was associated with Raghopur. Mishra is said to have been a devotee of Maa Vindhyavasini at Vindhyachal. As he grew older, travelling to Vindhyachal reportedly became difficult for him.

Local tradition says the goddess appeared to him in a dream and instructed him to bring a portion of her sacred pind to his home region. Mishra is believed to have brought the sacred object back and established it in the forest near his village. The shrine was initially said to have been a simple hut around the pind.

Because the sacred shrine was located in the forest, the deity eventually became known as Van Devi, or the Goddess of the Forest. This account is part of local religious tradition and folklore rather than independently documented history.

Why Is The Temple Famous For Its After-Sunset Folklore?

One of the most intriguing traditions associated with Maa Van Devi concerns the forest after sunset. According to local folklore, people were traditionally discouraged from entering the forest after dark. The priest would leave the premises after the evening prayers, and the temple was traditionally not occupied overnight.

One belief says that Maa Van Devi herself moves around the temple premises after sunset. There is no established evidence proving that supernatural activity takes place at the temple. These claims are part of local folklore and religious belief.

The tradition nevertheless became one of the key elements that caught the attention of the makers of The Vvaan. Recent local reports indicate that the temple’s practices have evolved over time, with evening aarti and other devotional activities now taking place. Visitors should therefore check the current local arrangements rather than assume that older after-sunset traditions remain an absolute restriction.

How To Reach Maa Van Devi Temple From Patna?

For travellers starting from Patna, the temple is roughly 35 kilometres away by road. The nearest commonly cited railway station is Bihta Railway Station, which is around 5 kilometres from the temple according to local reports.

Travellers arriving by train can take local transport from Bihta towards the Kanchanpur-Amhara area. By road, visitors can travel towards Bihta and then proceed towards the Amhara-Kanchanpur area, where the shrine is located near the village boundaries of Amhara, Raghopur and Kanchanpur.

For visitors travelling by air, Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna is the nearest major airport. The exact travel time can vary depending on traffic and the starting point in Patna.

What Are The Maa Van Devi Temple Timings?

Current online listings place the temple’s general opening hours at approximately 5 AM to 8 PM. However, timings are not consistently documented across all available sources. Local reports also indicate that the temple’s practices have changed over the years, including the presence of evening devotional activities. Visitors planning a trip should confirm the current darshan and puja timings locally, particularly if they intend to visit in the evening.

How Did Maa Van Devi Temple Inspire The Vvaan?

The connection between the temple and The Vvaan comes from the film’s creative team. Writer Arunabh Kumar came across the folklore surrounding the temple and later visited the shrine. During his visit, he spoke with priests, villagers and local residents to understand the stories associated with Van Devi.

The tradition surrounding the forest after sunset particularly caught his attention. Kumar later shared the idea with director Deepak Kumar Mishra. The two developed the concept further before taking it to producer Ektaa Kapoor.

The folklore eventually became the foundation for the supernatural world created in The Vvaan. The film therefore does not recreate the documented history of the temple. Instead, it uses the folklore, beliefs and atmosphere surrounding the shrine as inspiration for a fictional supernatural story.

What Did The Filmmakers Find At The Temple?

The filmmakers’ interest extended beyond the physical shrine. Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra spoke with priests, villagers and residents to understand the stories associated with Van Devi and the surrounding forest.

The folklore about the goddess, the forest and the traditional after-sunset belief became important elements in developing the film’s world. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has described the film as an attempt to create a new cinematic world while connecting a contemporary protagonist with his roots.

That approach allowed the makers to take a relatively local Bihar legend and turn it into a large-scale supernatural fantasy featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Is The Vvaan Based On A True Story?

Not exactly. The Maa Van Devi Temple is real, and the folklore surrounding it is part of the local religious tradition.

However, The Vvaan is a fictional film inspired by that folklore. The supernatural events depicted in the movie should not be treated as a factual account of what happens at the temple. The filmmakers have described the movie as being inspired by the real-life folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple.

The connection has now brought wider attention to a shrine that was previously known mainly within the surrounding region.

FAQs

Where is Maa Van Devi Temple located?

Maa Van Devi Temple is located in the Kanchanpur-Amhara area near Bihta in Patna district, Bihar. It is around 35 kilometres from Patna.

How far is Maa Van Devi Temple from Bihta Railway Station?

The temple is around 5 kilometres from Bihta Railway Station, making Bihta one of the nearest railway points for visitors travelling by train.

Is Maa Van Devi Temple really 400 years old?

The temple is described in local tradition and recent reports as being around 350 to 400 years old. However, its exact historical age has not been independently established through archaeological records.

What is the folklore behind Maa Van Devi Temple?

Local tradition links the shrine to a devotee named Vidyanand Mishra, who is believed to have brought a sacred pind associated with Maa Vindhyavasini from Vindhyachal. The shrine was established in the forest and eventually came to be known as Van Devi, or Goddess of the Forest.

Why is Maa Van Devi Temple connected with The Vvaan?

Writer Arunabh Kumar came across the folklore surrounding the temple and later visited the shrine. He spoke with local priests and residents, and the stories surrounding the forest and the traditional after-sunset belief eventually became the inspiration for The Vvaan.

Is The Vvaan based on a true story?

No. The Vvaan is a fictional supernatural film inspired by the folklore and traditions associated with the real Maa Van Devi Temple in Bihar.

Is the supernatural story of Maa Van Devi Temple real?

Claims about supernatural activity at the temple are part of local folklore and religious belief. There is no established evidence proving that supernatural events occur at the shrine.

What are the timings of Maa Van Devi Temple?

Current online listings show the temple generally open from around 5 AM to 8 PM. However, timings may vary, so visitors should confirm the current schedule locally before travelling.

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