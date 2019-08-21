The fourth installment of The Matrix series is officially announced by the owner of the series, Warner Brother. The script of the film will be co-written by sci-fi novelists Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell along with Lana Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski along with her sister Lilly will return as director and the original cast member Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Revees are signed for doing the film. Showing her excitement Lana said that she is very happy and grateful as she is getting a chance to team up with old friends.

The original Matrix was released 20 years ago and was a big hit. The Matrix is a sci-fi action based film which has already released three installments and fourth will be released soon.

Matrix series was a big hit and earned $ 460 million worldwide, series earned more than $ 1.6 billion which shows the love public is showering on the film.

Rumors of a new addition in this series were circulation in he aura since 2017 with Micheal B Jordan as the lead. Lilly Wachowski also sowed her happiness for the release of the film and she said that it feels proud when your story is going to the outer world and storytelling is all about making your story reach every ear.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their exemplary roles as Neo and Trinity.

Owner of the series Warner Brothers Pictures, chairman of the company said re-rentering Matrix with Lara is going to be exciting and fun. Production of the film will start from the next year.

