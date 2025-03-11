Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  •  Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

Guns N' Roses is making its highly anticipated return to Mumbai after 12 years! Don’t miss their epic concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, 2025. Early ticket access for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers starts March 17, 2025. Get ready to rock with timeless hits like Sweet Child O' Mine and November Rain

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?


The wait is finally over for rock music fans in India! After more than 12 years, the iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses is returning to Mumbai for a highly anticipated concert on May 17, 2025, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Known for their timeless hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, and Welcome to the Jungle, this concert promises to be a thrilling experience for every rock fan.

A Grand Comeback to India

This 2025 performance marks Guns N’ Roses’ first tour in India since 2012, when they played in multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. With their return after over a decade, fans are eager to relive the energy and excitement of the legendary rock band’s live show.

Exclusive Ticket Access for Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers

Fans can get exclusive access to tickets before anyone else through a pre-sale for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers starting March 17, 2025, at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow. For the rest of the rock-loving community, general ticket sales will begin on March 19, 2025, at 4 PM IST.

Presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank & BookMyShow Live

The 2025 Guns N’ Roses India Tour is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank and produced by BookMyShow Live in association with Live Nation. The collaboration promises a top-tier concert experience that will leave fans rocking through the night.

Don’t Miss Out on the Biggest Rock Event of the Year

This concert is set to attract a massive crowd, with Guns N’ Roses bringing their high-energy, unforgettable live performance back to India. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to their music, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see rock legends on stage.

Make Sure You’re Ready for the Rock Event of the Year!

Get ready to experience one of the most anticipated rock concerts of the decade. Mark your calendars and be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out!

