The New York studio co-founded by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is to file for bankruptcy after talks to sell its assets to an investor group collapsed, reports say. Talks ended when the New York attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company. Directors were quoted as saying bankruptcy was the only viable option. Mr Weinstein faces dozens of allegations of sexual abuse but denies non-consensual sex.

After multiple sexual harassment cases against Producer Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company is set to turn to bankruptcy to try and save its entertainment assets from the financial problems that erupted as dozens of actresses came forward to accuse co-founder Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, and in some cases, rape. The board failed to sell the film studio to investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, who ran the Small Business Administration from 2014 to 2017, according to a copy of a letter provided by Weinstein Co. Sunday. The company blamed the investor group for the collapse of a $500 million bid backed by billionaire Ron Burkle.

“While we deeply regret that your actions have led to this unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, we will now pursue the Board’s only viable option to maximize the Company’s remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process,” Weinstein Co. said in the emailed letter addressed to Contreras-Sweet and Burkle. Emails seeking comment from Contreras-Sweet and Burkle outside business hours were not immediately returned.The studio, creator of Oscar-winning pictures such as The King’s Speech and hit TV shows such as Project Runway, has been reeling from a loss of business since the allegations against its co-founder surfaced.

Weinstein, who faces a wave of sexual-assault claims stretching back to the 1970s, was ousted from his studio in October 2017 after the New York Times and the New Yorker Magazine published accounts in which women accused him of sexual harassment and rape. He has denied any non-consensual sexual activity. The list of women is increasing every day, the last one to join was actress Uma Thurman who blamed him for harassing her during Kill Bill.

