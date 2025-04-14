The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The sketch in question was a parody titled White Potus, a twist on HBO's The White Lotus, replacing its characters with figures from Donald Trump's circle. Wood, who plays Chelsea in the show's third season, shared that although SNL has since apologized, the portrayal left her hurt.

Aimee Lou Wood, the British actress known for her roles in Sex Education and The White Lotus, recently took to Instagram to express her disappointment over a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch that spoofed her appearance.

Wood described the skit, which featured exaggerated prosthetic teeth during an impersonation by cast member Sarah Sherman, as “mean and unfunny.”

SNL Apologizes After Backlash Over ‘White Lotus’ Parody

The sketch in question was a parody titled White Potus, a twist on HBO’s The White Lotus, replacing its characters with figures from Donald Trump’s circle. Wood, who plays Chelsea in the show’s third season, shared that although SNL has since apologized, the portrayal left her hurt.

In follow-up posts, Wood clarified that she understands SNL’s tradition of caricature and satire, but questioned the execution. “Yes, take the piss – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote.

“Not Thin-Skinned,” But Joke Felt Like a Personal Attack

Wood emphasized that she’s not overly sensitive and can take a joke, but pointed out that while the rest of the sketch “punched up,” her character was the only one who was “punched down.” She explained, “The whole joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth – not bad teeth.”

Despite her hesitation about sharing her thoughts publicly, Wood said she was glad to speak out, as many people agreed with her perspective. “Everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself,” she added.

Aimee Clarifies Comments on Body Image

In a recent GQ Hype interview, Wood addressed discussions about her appearance, saying they made her feel “a bit sad” because it shifted focus away from her acting. She clarified on Instagram that her remarks about feeling “ugly” were rooted in personal insecurities, not influenced by HBO or the production team.

Wood shared that White Lotus creator Mike White strongly supported casting her for the role of Chelsea. While his backing meant a lot, she admitted it also triggered self-doubt. “That was my own paranoid thought,” she said, reflecting on her insecurities during the casting process.