Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra are all set to perform in Netflix film The White Tiger which was based on the best selling novel of the same name. Recently Rajkummar Rao shared a photo with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram and wrote that he is super excited to perform with such talented people, he admired Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani, Adarsh Gourav, Mukul Deora and he also showed his gratitude towards Netflix India.

Rajkumar Rao now stands among the best actors of Bollywood industry, every time he proved himself with his commendable performances. Although he had not done great on the box-office in the initials of his career but his films like Shahid, Newton and others were appreciated like hell.

His films like Stree had done great at Box-office and enjoyed by the audience. The actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal set the different benchmark for all the stars and Rajkummar Rao proved him always when it comes to the comparison among them.

The actors are trying their lucks in the digital platform and Rajkummar and Priyanka are going to make their digital debut with The White Tiger on Netflix. Priyanka Chopra is known for her remarkable performances. Rajkummar Rao in a recent interview shared how overwhelmed he is, as he got a chance to perform with talented Priyanka Chopra and he was super excited to work with her. well, these actors set their marks by their hard work and this combo might surprise the audience on a digital platform.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Sky Is Pink after the break of 3 years from Bollywood and she is also lined up with Hollywood projects. PeeCee who remains in highlight for couple goals with hubby Nick Jonas never misses a chance to grab the attention of the audience by her performance. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in many upcoming films like which includes Turram Khan, Roohi Afza, Made In China.

