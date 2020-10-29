The White Tiger teaser featuring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao is out now. Slated for a Netflix release, the film will start streaming in January 2021.

Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for ‘The White Tiger’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name. ‘The White Tiger’, written by Aravind Adiga, explores India’s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters’ changes with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, “This is a story about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.”

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021. Sharing a few stills from her upcoming film ‘The White Tiger,’ actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas had earlier introduced her character of Pinky from the film. The ‘Baywatch’ actor took to Instagram to share stills from the film featuring her and penned down a caption explaining the film and her role in it.

While one of the pictures sees Priyanka seated on the couch with newcomer Adarsh Gourav, the other one sees her seated on the floor with her eyes downwards. She explained in the caption, that her character in the film is that of a first-generation immigrant in America.

“In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy,” she wrote in the caption.

“This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally,” she further wrote in the caption.

Alternatively in a separate Instagram post, Priyanka described the story of the film about a family and the “plight of one man – Balram Halwai,” which portrayed by newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the film. Another set of stills of the ‘The White Tiger’ see actor Rajkummar Rao in them and Priyanka said that Rao will be showcasing depths in his role.

