The Zoya Factor: 5 reasons we are too excited for Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan starrer

The Zoya Factor: The film is already the talk of the town for its unique factors, different avatars of Sonam Kapoor, mindblowing star cast and much more. The film is going to release this Friday, September 20. The fans are eagerly waiting for this unique and interesting chemistry between Dulquer and Sonam. Here are five factors that will convince you to watch this film and you will fall in love with the actors.

The fresh pairing of Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer are going to share the screen space for the first time and fans are excited to see them together. It will be interesting to watch the pair in this unique, tragic and cute love story. In an exclusive interview with NewsX Sonam revealed that she was waiting since long to work with Dulquer but he rejected her five films.

Unique storyline: The film is all about luck and charm as it revolves around the girl Zoya who is lucky for the victory of team India. The film starts with the World Cup 1983, here the girl born and India won. In the film this girl Zoya falls in love with Indian skipper and later everybody starts believing that this girl is lucky for the team.

Impressive trailer: The trailer of the film uniquely made, In the trailer, we can see that Dulquer is making Sonam realize that people will make her Devi and her life will become ultra complicating. The dialogues are written very nicely it maintain the humour and the connection in the film.

Adaptation of the best selling novel: The film is made of the best selling novel written by Anuja Chauhan, the novel was written in 2008 with the same name. The novel has been relaunched with the new coverage featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman.

Impressive Cast: The films have a phenomenal star cast, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dulquer Salman, Angad Bedi, and others. The star cast of the film includes Sanjay Kapoor who is the real-life uncle of Sonam Kapoor and in the film he is going to perform her father so it will be interesting to see their bonding in the film.

