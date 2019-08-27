The Zoya Factor: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is currently busy shooting for Kargil Girl, recently opened up about his character Robin from his next project–The Zoya Factor. He revealed that Robin is high on fashion and is also known as the superstar of his team. Read the details below–

The Zoya Factor: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are all set for their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is based on the life of a girl Zoya Solanki played by Sonam Kapoor, who later becomes a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team in Cricket World Cup 2011. Further, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Nikhil Khoda, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Recently, Angad Bedi opened up about his character Robin in the film. He revealed that Robin is very passionate about his game and is known as the superstar of the cricket team. He has groomed many people in the team and every person wants to imitate and match up like him.

Angad further said that the director Abhishek has given his character many phases. Starting from glory, depression, failure, and success, Angad said that while portraying the character, he could feel all the emotions of sportsmen and he enjoyed playing it as it was completely different from his personality. Talking about his looks, the makers tried various things on Angad to get into the skin of the character. His character is high on fashion as he loves flaunting himself by trying out riding new cars and wearing branded clothes.

The Zoya Factor is based on a novel of the same title by Anuja Chauhan and also features Sikander Kher, Pradhuman Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna and Pankaj Dhir in supporting roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2020. After inciting the audience with the motion posters, the makers will also release the trailer of the much-anticipated film today.

