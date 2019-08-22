The Zoya Factor: The heartthrob of Malayam Industry Dulquer Salmaan is coming up with next film The Zoya Factor co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The teaser will be out today i.e August 22, 2019.

The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan, a superstar of Malayam Industry, is all set to hit the screen with his next film The Zoya Factor co-starring Sonam Kapoor directed by Abhishek Sharma. The actor is known for his exceptional acting skill in movies like O Kadhal Kanmani and Ustad Hotel.

Talking about the film, it is based on the book The Zoya Factor written by Anuja Chauhan, in which the Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki an executive in the advertising agency becomes luck charm for the Indian Cricket team during 2011 cricket world cup. Salmaan will be seen playing the role of cricket team captain.

Salmaan posted the poster on his Twitter profile and captioned it, Mere Liye success Matlab had work but Dekhte hai ye India ka lucky charm hai kya.

Talking about Salmaan’s Bollywood career, he debuted from the film Karwaan co-starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The film was released on August 3, 2018, and got the positive reviews from the audience.

Salmaan was born July 28, 1986, to the parents Mammootty and Sufath. He comes from a North Indian Muslim family settled in Chennai. Salmaan got married to Chennai-based architect Amal Sufiya, on December 22, 2011. The couple has a daughter born on May 2017. In addition, he is the owner of a web portal for trading cars and a dental business chain in Chennai. He also acts as the director of the Bangalore-based Motherhood Hospital.

The release date of the film was changed twice due to the 2019 Cricket World Cup. It is finally scheduled to be theatrically released in India on 20 September 2019.

