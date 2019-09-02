India loves cinema. More than cinema, India loves cricket. When the two factors come together, the result is nothing but excitement and euphoria. This month’s release The Zoya Factor revolves around a similar theme and has been making a buzz ever since the film has been announced. The Zoya Factor brings on-board Sonam Kapoor and South superstar Dulquer Salmaan for the first time and, going by the early promos, the duo promise a crackling chemistry in this quirky rom-com.
Story: In the film, Sonam Kapoor plays Zoya Solanki, who is considered as a lucky charm by her parents and is credited for Indian cricket team’s historic victory at 1983 world cup. While working at an advertising agency, she is assigned the responsibility to work closely with Team India to shoot with their new jersey. Zoya’s own life is in turmoil but she ends up being lady luck for Indian cricket team during 2011 cricket world cup. A love story is also weaved in between the narrative with the backdrop of luck and superstitions vs rationality. The film is loosely inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel that goes by the same name.
Cast & Release: Along with the leading pair, i.e Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Dheer among many others. Slated for a theatrical release on September 20, 2020, the film will clash at the cinema screens with debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur’s film Prassthanam.
Trailer: The official trailer of the film released late last week and has already garnered 17 million views on YouTube. However, the trailer has garnered mixed reviews on social media. While a lot of cine-goers are looking forward to watch a light romantic movie, many have also bashed it left, right and centre for lack of acting skills and misfit casting. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor has been bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Ad Labs Films Limited.
Promotions: Speaking about the promotions, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan have been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in multiple cities. In a bid to raise excitement around the film release, Sonam has also decided to vlog each day until the film release and keeps sharing them on her Instagram account. The campaign has not only garnered a positive response from the celebrity brigade but also social media users.
And we’re back with another Vlog from my promotions for #TheZoyaFactor. It’s been a wild ride so far and it’s only going to get better as we get ready for the release. Keep watching and let me know what you guys think of these vlogs in the comments! ❤️ Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @malavikachauhan Video: @nishadinsen Managed by @neeha7 ROLFER @ragboh
लकी स्टार्ज़ ⭐️ Suit & potli @goodearthindia Earrings, bracelets & ring @amrapalijewels Juttis @bhumikagrover Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @malavikachauhan Photographs @thehouseofpixels Managed by @neeha7
🔴 Day 2 #TheZoyaFactor In @ulyana_sergeenko_moscow Bag: @ulyana_sergeenko_moscow Shoes: @prada Earrings: @thelinehq Rings: @gehnajewellers1 & @anmoljewellers Styled by :@rheakapoor Assisted by: @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor Hair by: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Photographs: @thehousepfpixels Managed by: @neeha7
Is today your lucky day? 😉 For #TheZoyaFactor Promotions Outfit @dicekayek Bag @suvimolbkk Jewels @mahesh_notandass Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Styling @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor @ria.kothari Photographs @thehouseofpixels Managed by @neeha7
लेडी लक ☘ For the trailer launch of #TheZoyaFactor Outfit: @georgeshobeika Earrings: @misho_designs Bracelet: @thelinehq Rings: @adihandmade Shoes: @arcosantiworld Bag: @suvimolbkk Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Styling: @rheakapoor Assistant stylists: @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor Photographer: @thehouseofpixels
Interesting facts: According to the latest buzz, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. On being asked about the same in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sonam said that there will be a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and someone else. Dulquer pitched in and said that they would like to leave a few details for guessing. Sonam Kapoor has also decided to wear only red during the promotions of The Zoya Factor as a good luck charm.
Whether the stars favour Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s release The Zoya Factor or not, would only be found out once the film releases on September 20, 2020.