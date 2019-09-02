The Zoya Factor: From cast, release date, story, promotions to interesting facts, here's everything to know about Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's film The Zoya Factor. The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

All you need to know about The Zoya Factor

India loves cinema. More than cinema, India loves cricket. When the two factors come together, the result is nothing but excitement and euphoria. This month’s release The Zoya Factor revolves around a similar theme and has been making a buzz ever since the film has been announced. The Zoya Factor brings on-board Sonam Kapoor and South superstar Dulquer Salmaan for the first time and, going by the early promos, the duo promise a crackling chemistry in this quirky rom-com.

Story: In the film, Sonam Kapoor plays Zoya Solanki, who is considered as a lucky charm by her parents and is credited for Indian cricket team’s historic victory at 1983 world cup. While working at an advertising agency, she is assigned the responsibility to work closely with Team India to shoot with their new jersey. Zoya’s own life is in turmoil but she ends up being lady luck for Indian cricket team during 2011 cricket world cup. A love story is also weaved in between the narrative with the backdrop of luck and superstitions vs rationality. The film is loosely inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel that goes by the same name.

Cast & Release: Along with the leading pair, i.e Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Dheer among many others. Slated for a theatrical release on September 20, 2020, the film will clash at the cinema screens with debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur’s film Prassthanam.

Trailer: The official trailer of the film released late last week and has already garnered 17 million views on YouTube. However, the trailer has garnered mixed reviews on social media. While a lot of cine-goers are looking forward to watch a light romantic movie, many have also bashed it left, right and centre for lack of acting skills and misfit casting. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor has been bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Ad Labs Films Limited.

Check out the social media reaction of The Zoya Factor trailer:

#TheZoyaFactorTrailer – Hilariously HORRIBLE content, film lifetime collection would compete with #ArjunPatiala lifetime collection. Disaster all the way. #TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/UsSSnaXRtR — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 29, 2019

A refreshingly different plot… Trailer of #TheZoyaFactor… Stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan… Directed by Abhishek Sharma… 20 Sept 2019 release… #TheZoyaFactorTrailer: https://t.co/PNczJzt0P8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Wheater Hindi, Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam Dulquer Salmaan have some miracle presence in the screen presentation to took over the lovable mind of audience.🥰🙌 We have seen these 'Lucky Charm' themes in many movies. The trailer lacks that charm. #TheZoyaFactorTrailer @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/ByckKNofUa — Harneet Singh (@singhaliyan) August 29, 2019

Promotions: Speaking about the promotions, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan have been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in multiple cities. In a bid to raise excitement around the film release, Sonam has also decided to vlog each day until the film release and keeps sharing them on her Instagram account. The campaign has not only garnered a positive response from the celebrity brigade but also social media users.

Interesting facts: According to the latest buzz, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. On being asked about the same in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sonam said that there will be a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and someone else. Dulquer pitched in and said that they would like to leave a few details for guessing. Sonam Kapoor has also decided to wear only red during the promotions of The Zoya Factor as a good luck charm.

Whether the stars favour Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s release The Zoya Factor or not, would only be found out once the film releases on September 20, 2020.

