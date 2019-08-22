The Zoya Factor: The teaser of the film starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan will be out any minute, till then check out some videos and posters from the film The Zoya Factor based on rom-com novel.

The Zoya Factor: All you need to know about the story behind Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan starrer

The Zoya Factor: In just about a few minutes the first glimpse from the upcoming Hindi movie The Zoya Factor will go live! As the makers have kept the release under wraps, it will be the biggest announcement made by Sonam Kapoor after the film Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. However, the movie was a flop but it is expected that things might change with her upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

Talking about the plot of the movie, it revolves around a girl Zoya Solanki who turns lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki, a Rajput girl, who works as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming the lucky charm for the cricket team during the Cricket World Cup 2011. It is a light adaption of Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor, the title of the film remains the same as well. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the movie will also star Dulqeer Salmaan, who will play the role of the Indian Cricket Team captain Nikhil Khoda and later will turn Zoya’s love interest.

The release date of the same had to be pushed twice because of the 2019 Cricket World Cup but now finally it has got a release date and will release in just a month on September 20, 2019. The romcom supernatural love story with a cricket angle has been helmed by Abishek Sharma, produced by Pooja Shetty Deora and the music has been given by Amit Trivedi, and Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Check out the first look of the film The Zoya factor here:

The movie will clash with Sanjay Dutt starrer political drama Prasthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas starring debutant Karan Deol. Let’s hope the movie does well for Sonam Kapoor, check out posters from the film the Zoya Factor here:

